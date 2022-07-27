Police: Drunk driver kills minor in Wednesday morning hit-and-run

GUN BARREL CITY – A hit-and-run left a minor dead Wednesday morning in Gun Barrel City, and police said the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time. According to our news partner KETK, police were dispatched around 2 a.m. to the scene of a “major traffic collision involving a vehicle versus pedestrian” near Stillwater Street in the south Gun Barrel Lane area where officials said the minor was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said two people identified as Casey Dylan Jeffrey, 30, and Brooke Leann South, 30, were arrested after officers located the suspect vehicle. Investigations revealed Jeffrey to be the driver, and officials said he was drunk at the time of the collision. Two Mabank Police officers also responded to the scene and aided Gun Barrel City police in the investigation.

