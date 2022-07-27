Today is Wednesday July 27, 2022
“Our actions matter” — Candace Cameron Bure buries the hatchet with JoJo Siwa

Candace Cameron Bure has broken her silence on JoJo Siwa's claim on TikTok that the Full House alum was the "rudest" celebrity they'd ever met.

Bure, taking to Instagram on Tuesday, says she and Siwa had a “great conversation” that morning and was "shocked" after seeing the TikTok on Sunday.” Siwa "didn’t think the video would go viral" or that remark become such a “big deal,” according to Bure.

Bure goes on to claim Siwa didn’t want to tell her the story at first, but eventually 'fessed up that she'd met Bure at the Fuller House premiere when she was 11 years old. Apparently, when she asked Candace for a picture, the actress told her, "Not right now.” Looking back, Siwa calls the whole thing "silly."

Still, Bure felt bad and apologized to JoJo, insisting, “I broke your 11-year-old heart. I feel crummy.”

The takeaway, notes Bure: “No matter how many followers you have...even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



