Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson cooperating with DOJ’s Jan. 6 probe

(WASHINGTON) -- Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top adviser to then-President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, has recently cooperated with the Department of Justice investigation into the events of Jan. 6, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The Justice Department reached out to her following her testimony a month ago before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, the sources said.

The extent of her cooperation was not immediately clear.

Hutchinson becomes the latest known figure with knowledge of the actions of top Trump administration officials on Jan. 6 to cooperate with the Justice Department’s inquiry.

A lawyer for Hutchinson did not respond to ABC News' request for comment. Officials with the DOJ also declined to comment, as did a spokesperson for the Jan. 6 committee.

Hutchinson publicly testified before the Jan. 6 committee earlier this month, spending some two hours recounting details about what she said went on behind the scenes at the White House leading up to, during, and after the Jan. 6 attack.

Her account included descriptions of events she both witnessed directly and other events she said were described to her.

