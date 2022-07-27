Arrest made in Longview shooting

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2022 at 6:47 am

LONGVIEW — A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Harroun Drive in Longview on Tuesday afternoon, according to our news partner KETK. Officers located and arrested Malik Thompson in the area following the shooting. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to officials. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

