Today is Wednesday July 27, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Arrest made in Longview shooting

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2022 at 6:47 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Arrest made in Longview shootingLONGVIEW — A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Harroun Drive in Longview on Tuesday afternoon, according to our news partner KETK. Officers located and arrested Malik Thompson in the area following the shooting. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to officials. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC