Republican AGs sue US agency over LGBTQ school guidance

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2022 at 6:01 am
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 20 Republican attorneys general have filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration over a Department of Agriculture school meal program that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The challenge claims that the federal government is attempting to force states and schools to follow antidiscrimination requirements that misconstrue the law. In June, the USDA announced it would include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity as a violation to Title IX. But it was not clear whether the federal government would hold back funding for school meal programs as part of its enforcement.



