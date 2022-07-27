Today is Wednesday July 27, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Jerry Jones sticking with Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2022 at 5:58 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones defended Mike McCarthy following an offseason of speculation about the coach’s future. At a news conference prior to the start of training camp, Jones said McCarthy was brought back for a third season leading the team because he offered the best chance for the Cowboys to win a Super Bowl. Despite leading Dallas to a 12-5 record and the NFC East title last season, there were questions about McCarthy’s job security after losing 23-17 to the San Francisco 49ers in a wild-card playoff game.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC