Lululemon launches new cross-training workout shoe for women

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2022 at 7:13 am

Lululemon

(NEW YORK) -- Lululemon is back at it again with another sneaker designed just for women.

The athletic company launched its first footwear collection back in March with a running shoe and recovery slide.

Now, Lululemon is introducing the Chargefeel Sneaker, a shoe made for cross-training.

"We know most people engage in a variety of different workouts each week, often in shoes designed for a single activity. We designed our Chargefeel workout shoes to solve for this by delivering total versatility alongside unparalleled fit and feel," George Robusti, Lululemon vice president of footwear design, told ABC News' Good Morning America.

The Chargefeel Sneaker comes in a low-top and mid-top design and is available in 14 colorways.

"This style defies typical cross-training construction by leading with the bounce and forward motion required in a running shoe, layered with the lateral support needed for multi-directional movement," Robusti added.

Whether you are going to a boxing class or hitting the weights, this shoe is meant to move with you.

"Lululemon's Chargefeel shoes are designed with real intention when it comes to fit and feel, and I love their versatility," Lululemon ambassador Deja Riley told Good Morning America.

