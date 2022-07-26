Longtime receiver Danny Amendola retiring from NFL

Longtime receiver Danny Amendola has decided to retire from the NFL despite receiving interest from multiple teams this offseason.

“It was better than I could have ever imagined,” Amendola told ESPN’s Adam Schefter about his career.

He later tweeted highlights of his career, with the caption: “Wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Amendola, 36, spent 13 seasons in the league, including stints with the Rams, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans. He won two Super Bowl titles with New England, in 2014 and ’16, and was part of the All-Decade Team for the Patriots, for whom he also returned kicks.

He finishes his career with 617 receptions for 6,212 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Amendola told Schefter that he is ready to pursue various other interests, including having initial talks with broadcasting networks.

