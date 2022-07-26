Today is Tuesday July 26, 2022
New greater roadrunner conservation license plate available for Texas drivers

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2022 at 5:20 pm
AUSTIN — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department launched the long-awaited greater roadrunner conservation license plate Tuesday. The plate will raise money to help support and expand wildlife viewing programs and habitat conservation work in Texas, according to a news release. The public was invited to vote for their favorite design for the new roadrunner license plate last April, and the winning design is on the new plate. The design shows the roadrunner in a proud, confident stance, a signature look for this Texas bird, according to the release.



