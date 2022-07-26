Today is Tuesday July 26, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Kate Winslet to star in, produce ‘The Palace’ for HBO

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2022 at 5:05 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC

Emmy and Oscar winner Kate Winslet is staying with her Mare of Easttown studio, HBO, for a limited series called The Palace.

The show "tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel," according to the network.

Interestingly, HBO points out that Winslet and fellow Brit Stephen Frears, her director on the project, have never worked together until now. Frears recently called the shots on the acclaimed A Very British Scandal and directed films like Dangerous Liasons and High Fidelity.

Winslet has a strong working relationship with the network; As reported, she's also starring in and executive producing the limited series Trust, based on Hernan Diaz's novel of the same name.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC