‘Shang-Chi’ director Destin Daniel Cretton takes on ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2022 at 3:54 pm
L-R: Marvel Studios' Victoria Alonso, Destin Daniel Cretton, Kevin Feige/Marvel Studios

ABC Audio has confirmed that Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed the Marvel Studios hit Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings, will take the reins on the just-announced Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The film, destined to be the first part of a two-part saga, was announced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige as part of the studio's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

Cretton, who was also backing a Wonder Man series bound for Disney+, will now get behind the camera for the first Kang film, set for a theatrical debut on May 2, 2025.

The second film, which Variety says won't be shot back-to-back in the way Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame were -- will be released Nov. 7, 2025.

Kang is a classic villain from the pages of Marvel Comics, debuting back in Avengers #8 in 1964.

More recently, a version of the baddie appeared in Loki, played by Jonathan Majors, who will reprise the role -- albeit a different version of him because of the Multiverse -- in 2023's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



