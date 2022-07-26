Today is Tuesday July 26, 2022
Roberts checks in on latest COVID numbers

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2022 at 4:06 pm
Roberts checks in on latest COVID numbersTYLER — NET Health’s George Roberts urges continued caution as the COVID-19 BA.5 variant continues to spread. There is an upside, though. Roberts points to minimal symptoms, such as a hoarse voice and sore throat — similar to a bad cold. And with 63 COVID patients currently in Tyler hospitals, he says that number remains in a reasonable category. Roberts continues to urge vaccinations and staying home when you’re sick, while drawing attention to the ample testing opportunities. For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.



