CHISD extends free meals program for all students for new academic year

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2022 at 1:44 pm

CHAPEL HILL — The Chapel Hill ISD announced this week it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022-2023 school year. Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals. This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals. according to a news release.

