Tyler Solid Waste implementing heat prevention program in August

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2022 at 12:24 pm

TYLER — The City of Tyler Solid Waste department will begin collecting residential garbage and recycling at 6 a.m. for the month of August due to high temperatures. The earlier start time will allow crews to work during the cooler hours and finish routes earlier, according to a news release. Solid Waste will collect at 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, through Friday, Sept. 2. Customers are asked to place garbage and/or recycle containers at the curb by 6 a.m. on their scheduled collection day. Customers may also place containers out after 6 p.m. the day before their scheduled collection if preferred. The start time change will not affect the scheduled collection days. For more information about garbage and recycle schedules or other special projects, visit this link or download the Tyler Talks Trash app and never miss a pick-up.

