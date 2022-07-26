Today is Tuesday July 26, 2022
Southern Utilities implements mandatory water rationing

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2022 at 11:42 am
Southern Utilities implements mandatory water rationingFLINT — Little to no rain is forcing many East Texas towns and utility companies to begin rationing their water. According to our news partner KETK, Southern Utilities Company in Smith, Cherokee, and Rusk counties is now enacting Stage 2 in the Drought Contingency Plan. That means means mandatory restriction of residential and recreational water use. Even- numbered addresses can water overnight only on Tuesdays. Odd-numbered addresses can water on Thursdays. Penalties could range from a written warning to temporary disconnection. Click here for details.



