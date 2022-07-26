Two arrested after RV fire, standoff in Henderson County

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2022 at 12:55 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY – A man and woman were arrested Monday night in Henderson County after an hours-long standoff that resulted in an RV catching fire. According to our news partner KETK, the sheriff says Eustace Police were conducting a traffic stop when the man evaded them and fled on foot. Several officers began attempting to locate the man, and found he had barricaded himself inside a travel trailer. Officials said police then made contact, and the man told them he had a hostage inside and displayed what appeared to be a long rifle to police. The standoff ended when the man was tasered. The two have been identified as Mike Downey and Kristin Odell. Authorities say it was later confirmed that Odell had fled with Downey. Both face multiple charges.

Go Back