Today is Tuesday July 26, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Two arrested after RV fire, standoff in Henderson County

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2022 at 12:55 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Two arrested after RV fire, standoff in Henderson CountyHENDERSON COUNTY – A man and woman were arrested Monday night in Henderson County after an hours-long standoff that resulted in an RV catching fire. According to our news partner KETK, the sheriff says Eustace Police were conducting a traffic stop when the man evaded them and fled on foot. Several officers began attempting to locate the man, and found he had barricaded himself inside a travel trailer. Officials said police then made contact, and the man told them he had a hostage inside and displayed what appeared to be a long rifle to police. The standoff ended when the man was tasered. The two have been identified as Mike Downey and Kristin Odell. Authorities say it was later confirmed that Odell had fled with Downey. Both face multiple charges.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC