Tyler ISD addresses safety/security, STARR scores

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2022 at 11:55 am
Tyler ISD addresses safety/security, STARR scoresTYLER — Safety and security highlighted Monday’s Tyler ISD board meeting, and the district is also celebrating some good testing news. Trustees approved the purchase of safety equipment and additional vehicles for the district’s police department. Officials say Tyler ISD is committed to ensuring all students and staff are safe and secure. They add that the district is well ahead of state and national efforts regarding the safety and security of students and staff. Meantime, a news release reports Tyler ISD’s STAAR results show marked improvement in Grades 3-8 reading. Officials say despite struggles seen by many districts during the pandemic, Tyler ISD had the same or a higher percentage of students pass than the state average in five subjects. Click here and scroll down to “NEWS” to learn more about both topics.



