In Brief: ‘Black Panther’ trailer scores, and more

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2022 at 7:31 am

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are finalizing deals to continue to share Jeopardy! hosting duties for the long-running ABC game show’s upcoming 39th season, according to Deadline. Bialik and Jennings had been filling in as guest hosts following the abrupt exit of Mike Richards as host in August after one day of recordings. Bialik and Jennings were subsequently named full-time hosts for the remainder of season 38...

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teaser-trailer received 172 million hits in its first 24 hours, making it one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s top trailer debuts for a superhero movie, a source close to Marvel tells Variety. That's nearly doubles the 88 million views nabbed by the original Black Panther teaser in 2017. Wakanda Forever lands behind the teasers for Spider-Man: No Way Home and Thor: Love and Thunder, which received 355.5 million and 209 million views, respectively, in the same time frame. Four Avengers trailers also pulled in bigger numbers: the Avengers: Endgame's teaser and final trailers with 268 million and 289 million, respectively, and Avengers: Infinity War's teaser and final trailer with 230 million and 179 million, respectively. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theaters on Nov. 11...

David Warner, the British actor best known for playing villains in films like Time After Time, Time Bandits, TRON and Titanic, died Sunday at Denville Hall, a nursing home in London for those in the entertainment industry, his family told the BBC. He was 80. Star Trek fans know also Warner for portraying three different species in the franchise: the human Federation representative St. John Talbot in 1989's Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, the peaceful Klingon Chancellor Gorkon in 1981's Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country and the Cardassian officer Gul Madred in 1992's Star Trek: The Next Generation...

