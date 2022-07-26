Today is Tuesday July 26, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Historic rainfall in St. Louis causes flash flooding emergency with more than 6 inches of rain

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2022 at 8:02 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Photography by Keith Getter (all rights reserved)/Getty Images

(ST. LOUIS) -- A record amount of rain has poured down on the St. Louis area overnight as the area has recorded 7.02 inches of rainfall since midnight, which surpassed the old record of 6.85 inches set almost 107 years ago on Aug. 20, 1915.

The historic rainfall event is causing widespread flash flooding across the region Tuesday morning with some areas getting more than half a foot of rain in just a few hours.

Heavy rain will continue for St. Louis and its surrounding areas through Tuesday morning as thunderstorms sit over Missouri. However, a short break in the weather is expected Tuesday afternoon and into the evening but more heavy rain with flooding is expected to continue Wednesday morning.

The St. Louis Fire department says there's been a report of a partial roof collapse and possible natural gas leak at the scene of a storage facility at St. Louis Zoo. Further details were not immediately available.

The fire department also says there are several vehicles trapped in high water with Rescue Squads responding in small boats.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC