Testimony to start in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook damages lawsuit

AUSTIN (AP) — A Texas jury will hear the first testimony in a civil lawsuit to decide how much Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook Elementary School parents for falsely telling his audience that the deadliest classroom shooting in U.S. history was a hoax. At stake for Jones is a potentially major financial blow that could put his constellation of conspiracy peddling businesses into deeper jeopardy. He has already been banned from YouTube, Facebook and Spotify over violating hate-speech policies. Opening statements and testimony are Tuesday. The trial involving the parents of two Sandy Hook families is scheduled for two weeks. Also, damages have yet to be awarded in separate defamation cases for other families of the 2012 massacre in Newtown, Connecticut.



