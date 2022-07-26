‘The Bachelorette’ recap: Michelle and Gabby change the rules — with devastating results

Following an emotional group date, Rachel and Gabby changed the rules on Monday's episode of The Bachelorette -- with unexpectedly disappointing results.

But first, Rachel and Zach were treated to a one-on-one date fit for a Hollywood power couple, courtesy of TV host Karamo Brown, that saw them walking the red carpet to a big-screen peek at each other’s lives, set to the music of composer Matt White. The two felt an instant connection with each other that lead Rachel to offer the California tech executive the date rose, which he eagerly accepted.

Then Erich joined Gabby for a one-on-one that quickly turned into a two-on-one when another celebrity -- at least to Bachelor Nation -- Gabby's grandpa John showed up to join them for a sound healing ceremony, followed by something a little more up grandpa's alley, specifically a bowling alley. Erich passed the grandpa test, and won Gabby over during their intimate dinner, after which, he accepted her date rose.

Later, the remaining 19 men embarked on the largest group date in Bachelorette history, where both ladies got a chance to picture their futures with the men -- literally -- through the lens of legendary photographer Franco Lacosta.

The group then headed to SoFi Stadium for a romantic evening that took a devastating turn for Gabby when she learned that three of the men -- Tyler, Jacob and Hayden -- felt more of a connection with Rachel, the latter explaining that he was turned off by her "rough around the edges" and "goofy" personality. Rachel's date rose went to Aven, while Gabby didn't give out a rose.

That led the Bachelorettes to change the rules, deciding to "move forward on two separate journeys." Gabby and Rachel each had their own set of roses, which they took turns offering to the men each of them wanted to continue dating. Accepting the rose was a commitment to date that Bachelorette solely for the remainder of the competition.

The idea did not end well, particularly for Rachel, who had Alec, James and Tremayne turn down her rose. Despite being placed back in line with a chance to be offered Gabby's rose, they were sent home, along with Jacob.

But hold the phone...

In a confessional that played during the closing credits, James "Meatball" expressed regret over turning down Rachel's rose, then begged her for another chance. Will she reconsider? We'll have to wait until next week to find out.

Here are the remaining 17 men, following Monday's rose ceremony:

Rachel:

Aven, 28, a sales executive from San Diego, California

Ethan, 27, an advertising executive from New York, New York

Hayden, 29, a leisure executive from Tampa, Florida

Jordan H., 35, a software developer from Tampa, Florida

Logan, 26, a videographer from San Diego, California

Tino, 28, a general contractor from Playa Del Rey, California

Tyler, 25, a small business owner from Wildwood, New Jersey

Zach, 25, a tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California

Gabby:

Erich, 29, a real estate analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey

Jason, 30, an investment banker from Santa Monica, California

Johnny, 25, a realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Kirk, 29, a college football coach from Lubbock, Texas

Mario, 31, a personal trainer from Naperville, Illinois

Michael, 32, a pharmaceutical salesman from Long Beach, California

Nate, 33, an electrical engineer from Chicago, Illinois

Quincey, 25, a life coach from Miami, Florida

Spencer, 27, an army officer from Chicago, Illinois

The Bachelorette returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

