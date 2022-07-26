Nick Cannon welcomes 8th child with Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon is officially a father of eight.

The Wild 'n Out host, 41, and Bre Tiesi, 31, have welcomed their first child together.

Tiesi announced she had an "natural unmedicated home birth" on Instagram on Monday, sharing a carousel of photos from the joyous moment.

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience," she wrote. "I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. I can’t believe he’s here."

Shortly after the Instagram announcement, the model shared a "very emotional labor and delivery vlog" detailing her birthing experience, including sweet moments of the parents with their newborn. Tiesi said she chronicled her journey in hopes that "it helps anyone considering an unmedicated home birth."

During the 11-minute-long video, the name of Cannon and Tiesi's adorable little boy was revealed as Legendary Love.

Legendary is Tiesi's first child. Cannon has seven other children with four women: 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey; Golden, 5, and Powerful Queen, 1, with Brittany Bell; one-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, who died in December at five months old, with Alyssa Scott.

