Expanded crews reinforce fight against North Texas wildfire

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2022 at 5:22 pm
GLEN ROSE (AP) – Firefighting teams have thrown dozens of extra crew members into the fight against a North Texas wildfire that has destroyed 16 homes and damaged five others. The crews held the Chalk Mountain Fire effects in check Monday at 10 1/2 square miles since last week. The Southern Area Blue, Type-I Incident Management Team says it added 126 firefighters and extra fire engines and bulldozers over the weekend and expanded their containment from 10% to 20%. Meantime, firefighters are mopping up the Possum Kingdom Lake fire that’s now 95% contained after destroying five homes.



