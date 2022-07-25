Rose Garden entrance gate temporarily closed

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2022 at 4:59 pm

TYLER — The entrance gate at the Tyler Rose Garden will be closed from Monday, July 25, until Friday, July 29, while contractors resurface the interior parking lot area. Officials say the timeline may change depending on weather. Visitors can access the garden by entering through the Rose Garden Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or through the side gate on Houston Street from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Parking will be available along Rose Park Drive, West Houston Street, and South Peach Avenue. For questions regarding the temporary alternate parking, contact the Rose Garden at (903) 595-7289.

