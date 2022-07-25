Monkeypox case treated at UT Health East Texas

TYLER — UT Health East Texas confirmed that the hospital has treated one patient with monkeypox in the past few weeks. According to our news partner KETK, a statement from UT Health East Texas says the patient was sent home in good condition.“Even before this patient arrived, our infection prevention team was reviewing CDC and other guidance to develop best practices and procedures, appropriate levels of isolation and other precautions necessary when managing suspected cases,” said the statement.

