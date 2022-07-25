Former Pence chief of staff appeared before grand jury probing Jan. 6: Sources

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2022 at 5:22 pm

Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) -- The former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence appeared last week before a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Marc Short was caught by an ABC News camera departing D.C. District Court on Friday alongside his attorney, Emmet Flood.

Short appeared under subpoena, sources said.

Short would be the highest-ranking Trump White House official known to have appeared before the grand jury.

Short declined to comment to ABC News. His attorney did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office also declined to comment.

