Marshall opens cooling center

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2022 at 3:57 pm

MARSHALL – Temperatures in Harrison County are expected to rise into the triple digits this week. As a result, the City of Marshall will open the Marshall Fire Department Community Room to serve as Emergency Cooling Center starting Monday of this week. This center will provide members of the public who lack air-conditioning at home with relief from the heat, free of charge. The cooling center will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Currently, the city has one Emergency Cooling Center identified and will operate in areas based on heat forecasts identified by the National Weather Service. More locations may be added and or extended based on existing weather conditions. Click here for more information and updates.

