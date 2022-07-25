Paul Sorvino, ‘Goodfellas’ actor and Mira Sorvino’s dad, has died at 83

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2022 at 1:51 pm

Paul Sorvino, known for his role as mobster Paulie Cicero in Goodfellas, as well as for being the father of actress Mira Sorvino, has died at age 83.

Sorvino's publicist Roger Neal confirmed the news and released a statement from Sorvino’s wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, who was by his side when he passed.

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage," Dee Dee says in the statement.

Sorvino had dealt with health challenges over the years and passed from natural causes. In addition to Dee Dee and Mira, he is survived by his children Amanda and Michael and five grandchildren.

