First trailer for 'Till' debuts on what would have been Emmett Till's 81st birthday

The first trailer for the movie Till was released Monday on what would have been Emmett Till’s 81st birthday.

The biopic, from director Chinonye Chukwu, follows the story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who fought for justice after her 14-year-old son was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 following false accusations from a white woman.

"The lynching of my son has shown me that what happens to any of us, anywhere in the world, had better be the business of us all," Mamie, played by Danielle Deadwyler, says in the trailer.

The film also stars Jalyn Hall as Emmett and Whoopi Goldberg as Emmett’s grandmother, Alma Carthan.

Till will make its world premiere at the 60th New York Film Festival, which takes place September 30 to October 16. It premieres in select theaters on October 14 and opens everywhere on October 28.

An ABC Audio podcast also chronicling the life of Mamie Till-Mobley, Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie Till-Mobley, is out now.

