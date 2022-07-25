Progress reported at Leverett’s Chapel meeting

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2022 at 1:14 pm

LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — Progress is reported in the Leverettt’s Chapel school district. According to our news partner KETK, community members were concerned about the future of the district, with some blaming the school board and members submitting their resignations. For weeks, frustrated parents and alumni tried to demand answers only for school board meetings to be canceled. But Friday’s meeting was not — and now those resignations have been rescinded, along with that of school Superintendent Matt Everett. “With the changes we made tonight, I believe that we are on the correct path at this point and things will continue to get better but it’s not gonna happen overnight,” said school board Vice President James Rogers.

Everett said his reason for staying was the community. “The support from the community and from the staff and from the school, that really touched my heart,” said Everett. “I think we had some issues with the vision of the school. I think we’re we’ve got a poor line now. And so I’m feeling good about it.” Rogers added, “I would like to say not to lose hope, to keep faith, keep showing support, this support we’ve shown tonight. I mean, this this is crazy.” Leverett’s Chapel had a big turnout in attendees Friday and all but two school board members were at the board meeting. Classes begin Aug. 16.

