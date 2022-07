Gas leak in Wills Point

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2022 at 12:46 pm

WILLS POINT – The Wills Point Police Department is warning people away from South Mary Street and West O’Neal Street citing an active gas leak in the area. According to our news partner KETK, citizens are asked to avoid the intersection through School Street and the Highway 80 intersection. “CenterPoint is on scene to conduct the repair,” officials said.

Go Back