Today is Monday July 25, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Woman shot by police after firing handgun inside Dallas Love Field Airport

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2022 at 12:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


cbarnesphotography/Getty Images

(DALLAS) -- A 37-year-old woman was shot by police after allegedly firing a handgun inside Dallas Love Field Airport Monday morning, police said.

The shooting took place near a ticket counter and the woman was apparently aiming her gun at the ceiling when she fired, authorities said.

An officer shot the woman in the lower extremities and she was taken to a hospital, Dallas Police Chief Edgardo Garcia told reporters.

No one else in the airport was injured, the chief said.

Police said that "the terminal is secure."

A ground stop was put in place at the airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Story developing...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC