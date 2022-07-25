Woman shot by police after firing handgun inside Dallas Love Field Airport

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2022 at 12:41 pm

cbarnesphotography/Getty Images

(DALLAS) -- A 37-year-old woman was shot by police after allegedly firing a handgun inside Dallas Love Field Airport Monday morning, police said.

The shooting took place near a ticket counter and the woman was apparently aiming her gun at the ceiling when she fired, authorities said.

An officer shot the woman in the lower extremities and she was taken to a hospital, Dallas Police Chief Edgardo Garcia told reporters.

No one else in the airport was injured, the chief said.

Police said that "the terminal is secure."

A ground stop was put in place at the airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Story developing...

