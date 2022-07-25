Today is Monday July 25, 2022
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2022 at 12:21 pm
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork updateTYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance will have a base failure crew on SH 155 just before US 271. This will be under a flagging operation. Once complete, this crew will be moving to FM 757 just before SH 31 to perform the same kind of work. This will be under a flagging operation also. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance is scheduled to perform blade level-up, base repairs and edging operations on FM 2207 from FM 2207 at SH 135 S to FM 2207 at 135 N. Expect lane closures north and southbound with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic. Click here for the complete rundown of roadwork around the district.



