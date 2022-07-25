﻿’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ ﻿trailer debuts at Comic-Con

The trailer for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has arrived.

The highly-anticipated first look debuted at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend and shows glimpses of life without Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa. Boseman died in 2020 of colon cancer.

Per a press release, "As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda."

Set to Nigerian singer Tems' cover of Bob Marley's classic "No Woman, No Cry," fans are treated to clips of various scenes from the upcoming sequel, including peeks at returning favorites like Letitia Wright's Shuri and Lupita Nyung'o's Nakia. The brief clips also show new life being born, and ends with a glimpse of someone new wearing the Black Panther costume -- though we aren't shown who that new someone is.

The only words spoken during the emotional two-minute-long trailer come from Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda.

"I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone!" she shouts. "Have I not given everything?"

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the cast of which also includes Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel and more, opens in theaters November 11.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

