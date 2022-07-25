Today is Monday July 25, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2022 at 4:34 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) – The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall. The price at the pump is down 55 cents over the past six weeks, but it’s $1.32 higher than one year ago. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.90. The survey says the average price of diesel dropped 22 cents, to $5.55.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design