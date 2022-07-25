20 years later, police still searching for girl’s killer

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2022 at 4:33 am

ORANGE (AP) – Authorities have increased their reward in the search for the person responsible for the killing of a 4-year-old Southeast Texas girl more than 20 years ago. Dannarriah Finley disappeared from her bedroom in her home in Orange early on July 4, 2002. Dannarriah’s body was found four days later by pipeline workers in Port Arthur, about 20 miles south of Orange. Authorities say she had been sexually assaulted and strangled. The Texas Department of Public Safety, or DPS, on Friday announced it had increased its reward for information from $3,000 to $6,000.

