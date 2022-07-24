Bills OT Rodger Saffold injured in car crash, starts camp on NFI list

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2022 at 5:51 pm

By ALAINA GETZENBERG

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Rodger Saffold is opening training camp on the non-football injury list after injuring his ribs in a car crash.

Coach Sean McDermott announced Saffold’s status before the team’s first training camp practice Sunday, saying the crash took place in the past couple of weeks. Saffold, 34, was at the opening session and is slated to be the team’s starter at left guard when healthy.

“You don’t want to put a timetable on it, but those generally take some time. I mean, it’s tough for him to sleep. Anybody that’s ever cracked some ribs can probably speak to that,” general manager Brandon Beane said. “He’s sore. Fortunately, you know, that’s all it was. Any time you get a car wreck, those can be life-threatening. But we’re glad that’s the worst it is. There’s never good timing, but probably better now than in the season. And so, we’ll be patient.”

Beane added that the Bills expect to have Saffold back before the start of the season.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White is starting camp on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to make his way back from a torn ACL he suffered on Thanksgiving.

“He’s on schedule. He looks really good,” McDermott said. “He’s working his tail off, and I mean, Tre is a consummate pro. So that has not changed, and we’re just excited to get him back when we can get him back.”

Beane said White is “dying to get back out there” but that the team would not rush him back.

McDermott said White remains on schedule with his rehab. Defensive lineman Eli Ankou (calf) and offensive lineman Ike Boettger (Achilles) are also on the PUP list.

Safety Jordan Poyer, 31, was in attendance and participating despite requesting a contract extension through his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, in the offseason.

Poyer is in the final year of his contract and was named first-team All Pro for the first time in his career in 2021. Rosenhaus attended Sunday’s practice and scheduled to meet with Beane. Poyer said he is “optimistic” that something could get done.

“Drew is here today talking things out with Brandon, and I know they’re both working things out on each side,” Poyer said. “I’m just really excited to be here with my teammates and to see the guys again and to start this journey and try to get better every single day.”

Go Back