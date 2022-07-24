Today is Sunday July 24, 2022
Texans rookie John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2022 at 3:57 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III says he has a form of leukemia. In a statement posted on the Texans’ Twitter account, Metchie says he is getting treatment for acute promyelocytic leukemia and expects “to make a recovery at a later point in time.” He says he is unlikely to play football this season. Metchie went 44th in the first round of this year’s NFL draft out of Alabama, where he had 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Crimson Tide.



