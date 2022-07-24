Today is Sunday July 24, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas lieutenant governor tests positive a second time for COVID

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2022 at 4:21 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign says he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in the last seven months. Patrick’s campaign says the 72-year-old tested positive on Saturday and was experiencing mild symptoms. Patrick was isolating at his house and planned to work from home this week. His campaign said Sunday the two-term Republican is fully vaccinated and received a booster last year. Patrick had previously tested positive on Dec. 27 and experienced mild symptoms.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design