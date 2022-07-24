Texas lieutenant governor tests positive a second time for COVID

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2022 at 4:21 pm

AUSTIN (AP) — Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign says he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in the last seven months. Patrick’s campaign says the 72-year-old tested positive on Saturday and was experiencing mild symptoms. Patrick was isolating at his house and planned to work from home this week. His campaign said Sunday the two-term Republican is fully vaccinated and received a booster last year. Patrick had previously tested positive on Dec. 27 and experienced mild symptoms.

