NFL still monitoring battery case for New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2022 at 7:02 pm

By ESPN.com

Alvin Kamara’s offseason arrest remains under league review and the NFL is monitoring all legal developments, including his Aug. 1 court date, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Sources told ESPN that there’s no firm timeline on a decision on discipline for Kamara under the personal conduct policy, which opens the door for the New Orleans Saints running back to be available Week 1 — unless he is placed on paid leave via the commissioner’s exempt list.

League sources told ESPN that the feeling is that Kamara could be suspended, but nothing is firm and much could depend on the findings of the case.

The Saints have looked into running back help in free agency, with David Johnson among the options.

Kamara was arrested in February on felony battery charges stemming from an incident in a Las Vegas casino during Pro Bowl weekend.

The Aug. 1 hearing has already twice been postponed after attorneys have asked for more time to review evidence turned over by prosecutors.

Police have said video evidence shows Kamara put his hand on the alleged victim’s chest to stop him from stepping toward the elevator early Feb. 5 at the rooftop nightclub Drai’s. The man pushed Kamara’s hand away and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons punched the man, according to police.

The man fell unconscious on the floor and the defendants, which also included two other men, allegedly stomped on his face, chest and legs, leaving him with facial fractures and injuries to his head, knees and arms.

Kamara played in the Feb. 6 Pro Bowl before he was arrested.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

