Officer fatally shoots suspected drunken driver in Dallas

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2022 at 4:52 pm
DALLAS (AP) — Police say a suburban officer fatally shot a suspected drunken driver in Dallas after he refused to stop, fired a gun repeatedly at the officer and shot a bystander. Police in the west Dallas suburb of Bedford say the man fired at the officer who chased him into Dallas early Saturday. The man then stopped on a freeway and continued to fire, hitting a bystander before the officer fatally shot him. Police say the bystander was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Authorities have not named the driver or the bystander. Bedford police referred questions to Dallas police, who have not responded to a phone call seeking comment.



