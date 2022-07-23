New California gun control law mimics Texas abortion measure

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2022 at 8:48 am

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is punching back against two recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions as Gov. Gavin Newsom signs a gun control law patterned after a Texas anti-abortion law. He signed the bill Friday, a month after conservative justices overturned women’s constitutional right to abortions and undermined gun control laws in states including California. Newsom is stitching the two controversial topics together in allowing people to sue anyone who distributes several types of illegal weapons. His bill is patterned after a Texas law allowing citizens to sue anyone who provides or assists in providing an abortion. Newsom ran ads criticizing Texas’ governor while saying other states should adopt California’s version.

Go Back