Meeting over Uvalde school police chief’s future canceled

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2022 at 8:45 am
UVALDE (AP) — Uvalde school officials are pushing back a decision on the future of embattled district Police Chief Pete Arredondo. Uvalde schools on Friday canceled an abruptly called weekend meeting to consider firing Arredondo over the slow law enforcement response to the Robb Elementary School massacre. The district says it canceled the meeting at the request of Arredondo’s attorney and because of “due process requirements.” The reversal comes just two days after Uvalde’s superintendent moved to fire Arredondo amid mounting public pressure and growing impatience in South Texas for accountability.



