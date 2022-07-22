Broadcaster David Feherty joining LIV Golf Invitational Series

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2022 at 5:57 pm

By ESPN.com

Broadcaster David Feherty is joining the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series, according to an official release on Friday.

Feherty, known for his unique style and personality, has been a regular on NBC golf telecasts and the Golf Channel since signing with the network in 2015.

“As a storyteller, this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to help write a new chapter in this sport’s history,” said Feherty in a statement. “LIV Golf is developing ideas and innovations that are going to grow the audience and engage the next generation of players and fans. I’m excited by the energy LIV Golf is creating and I’m eager to contribute to a world class broadcast production that has a vision towards the future.”

Feherty will make his debut at the tour’s third event later this month at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey. A former professional golfer, Feherty played for Europe in the 1991 Ryder Cup and won five titles on the European Tour before shifting to broadcasting in 1997.

The LIV tour already has Arlo White as its host for tournaments, which are streamed on YouTube and the LIV website. White was the longtime lead Premier League play-by-play commentator for NBC before leaving for LIV earlier this year. Analysts Jerry Foltz and Dom Boulet and on-course commentators Su-Ann Heng and Troy Mullins round out the LIV broadcast team.

TNT’s Charles Barkley said he met with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman about a possible broadcasting role earlier this week. However the Basketball Hall of Famer told the New York Post that it would need to be a highly lucrative deal for him to walk away from his reported eight-figure income as an NBA analyst for TNT and spokesperson for multiple companies.

The LIV tour has been criticized because it is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

