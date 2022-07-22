Feds: Houston’s illegal dumpsites may violate civil rights

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2022 at 3:47 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department said Friday it is investigating illegal dumping in the city of Houston – including dead bodies – that officials said are left in Black and Latino neighborhoods in the nation’s fourth largest city. The investigation will be led by the department’s civil rights division and will examine whether city police and other departments discriminate against Black and Latino residents in violation of federal civil rights laws. Besides bodies, items dumped in majority Black or Latino neighborhoods include appliances, furniture, tires, medical waste, and vandalized ATMs, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said at a news conference Friday.

