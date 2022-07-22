Today is Friday July 22, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Feds: Houston’s illegal dumpsites may violate civil rights

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2022 at 3:47 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department said Friday it is investigating illegal dumping in the city of Houston – including dead bodies – that officials said are left in Black and Latino neighborhoods in the nation’s fourth largest city. The investigation will be led by the department’s civil rights division and will examine whether city police and other departments discriminate against Black and Latino residents in violation of federal civil rights laws. Besides bodies, items dumped in majority Black or Latino neighborhoods include appliances, furniture, tires, medical waste, and vandalized ATMs, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said at a news conference Friday.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design