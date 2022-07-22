Eight life sentences upheld in child indecency case

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2022 at 3:52 pm

GILMER — The 6th Court of Appeals in Texarkana has upheld a term of eight life sentences in an Upshur County child indecency case. According to officials, Thomas Auld was found guilty last year of eight counts of indecency with a child by contact. The child victim, 12 years old at the time of the trial, described abuse against her when she was 10 and 11 years old. Officials say Auld knew the victim. Officials say the sentences took into account “the egregious facts of this case plus the prior criminal history of the defendant.”

Go Back