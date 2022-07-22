Today is Friday July 22, 2022
Breaking News: Steve Bannon convicted of contempt for defying 1/6 subpoena

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2022 at 2:25 pm
Breaking News: Steve Bannon convicted of contempt for defying 1/6 subpoena: WASHINGTON (AP) – Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump has been convicted of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The verdict was handed down on Friday after a trial in federal court in Washington. He was charged in a two-count indictment.

One count was for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other was for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena. The 68-year-old Bannon faces up to two years in federal prison when he’s sentenced. Each count carries a minimum sentence of 30 days in jail.



