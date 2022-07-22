Today is Friday July 22, 2022
NET Health’s Hopkins analyzes latest COVID numbers

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2022 at 3:52 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


NET Health’s Hopkins analyzes latest COVID numbersTYLER — NET Health’s Russell Hopkins sizes up the latest covid numbers in his agency’s survey area. According to Hopkins, it’s very difficult to stay on track with how things are going each day as the numbers fluctuate, but current figures do seem to indicate a leveling off. All counties in the area are currently showing moderate spread except Wood, which is now in the substantial spread range. Hopkins is reiterating familiar mitigation measures: stay home when you’re sick, get tested, get vaccinated, and follow other practices recommended since the pandemic’s beginning. He notes that home testing remains available.For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.



