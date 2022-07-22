Today is Friday July 22, 2022
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez take post-wedding trip to Paris

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2022 at 12:01 pm
Rich Fury/WireImage

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are together in the city of love.

The famous couple was seen in Paris on Friday morning cuddling together in a park. “They were like two teens on a park bench – very loving, very attentive,” a source told PEOPLE.

Affleck and Lopez were later spotted walking around the city with their children. According to a source obtained by the publication, they explored the Marais district and Rue des Rosiers and even took a trip from Seine to the Musée d’Orsay.

This vacation comes less than a week after their surprise wedding in Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple walked down the aisle right before midnight on July 16 at the iconic Little White Wedding Chapel, a few months after publicly sharing their engagement.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



