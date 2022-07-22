Three Overton council members told to return following resignations

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2022 at 12:10 pm

OVERTON – Three Overton City Council members who submitted resignation letters in May have been served restraining orders that require them to return to their positions until the spots can be filled. That’s according to our news partner KETK. The City of Overton filed temporary restraining orders against Josh Hill, Reggie Thompson, and Monty Ward last week, and said that two-thirds of the Council must be present to conduct business. The Overton City Council has just four members. Both Ward and Hill cited ethical issues with the Overton city government as part of their reasons to leave the council.

At the time of their resignations, Chairman of the Overton Municipal District James Alexander said he was worried about what it would mean for the city. “I’m afraid our city is going to fall apart,” Alexander said. “Our infrastructure is falling apart, and we’re looking to get that fixed, but without our city government, we can’t do anything.” Hill said, “I firmly believe that the majority of the governing body of the City of Overton allowing matters to go unattended and uncorrected, have and will, further escalate to a degree that will cause a detrimental amount of damage to the city. Mayor Gilbert, you and the majority of the governing body of this city are literally repeating what those before you did that got our city into this mess.” We’ll continue to follow this story as new developments emerge.

